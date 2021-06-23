BELFAST — Police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Wednesday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in Stockton Springs, officials said.

Maddox Williams died on Sunday after his mother and grandmother brought him to Waldo General Hospital in Belfast, police said. The death has since been ruled a homicide by the state Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Jessica Williams was arrested in connection with the death and charged with murder, police said. She was taken taken to Waldo County Jail on Wednesday. It was unclear if she was represented by an attorney.

The state police’s major crimes unit has been investigating the death, which happened in Stockton Springs, police said. They said they were still investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death.

Police have also not released the boy’s cause of death, which they learned about on Sunday afternoon.

