FARMINGTON — A Chesterville man died Sunday morning at a Portland hospital after the bicycle he was riding Saturday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck on Farmington Falls Road, according to police.

Bicyclist Christopher Krol, 55, was traveling west on the road, also known as Routes 2 and 27, when hit by a truck driven by Richard Dow, 50, of Wilton, who was also heading west, according to Chief Kenneth Charles of the Farmington Police Department.

Witnesses said Krol had made a sudden turn into the path of Dow’s truck and Dow was unable to avoid the crash, Charles wrote in a statement released to the news media.

Krol, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bicycle and came to a rest in the travel lane, Charles wrote.

Krol was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and later to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning, according to Charles.

“No charges are anticipated as a result on this crash,” Charles said.

The crash was reported at 3:47 p.m. to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center in Farmington.

