BOOTHBAY HARBOR – On July 28, 2021, at the age of 83, Marilynn Berry Sewall, entered the glorious gates of heaven. She was welcomed by Jesus, her life-long Friend and Savior. We are confident her arrival also sparked a great celebratory reunion with many family members and friends.

Marilynn was born on Dec. 12, 1937, and was welcomed and loved by her parents, Kenneth and Ruby Berry, and her sisters, Pauline, and Arline.

Marilynn attended Colby College, and in 1957 she married Tom Sewall who was from Boothbay Harbor. They had three children, Kenneth, Janice, and James.

Her desire to be a part of God’s work grew as her faith grew and she led women’s Bible studies and volunteered as a youth leader. Her interest in global missions led her to travel to South Korea, Hungary, Russia, Israel, France, Montenegro, and many other places. She had a special love for missionaries and hosted many of them in her home.

Marilynn’s children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She loved spending time with them, and every grandchild looked forward to the souvenirs she would bring them from her travels.

The single most important factor in Marilynn’s life was her love for Jesus, and His gift of salvation. Jesus gave her life purpose, and she confidently walked where He led her. Marilynn’s life, like her parents, cast a large comfortable shadow for those privileged to walk near her. She gave her children a great foundation and as adults they experienced her steadfast love in her desire to help them in any way possible.

She was loved much and will be greatly missed, by her children, Kenneth, Janice, andJames; her five grandchildren, Joshua, Audrey, Tom, Elizabeth, and Carolyn; her eight great-grandchildren, Davian, Ariana, Sammy, JT, Shyler, Rory, Owen, and Zoey; her sister, Arline Berry Julia; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Boothbay Baptist Church, on Saturday, August 14﻿ at 1:30.

