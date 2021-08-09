The city of Portland’s Public Health Division is seeking input for its Community Health Improvement Plan and is asking the public to complete the 2021 Community Health Improvement Survey.

“The Community Health Improvement Survey is one opportunity for residents to connect with Portland Public Health to share their voices and opinions on the health of our community. This feedback is vital in setting the direction of Portland Public Health for the next few years,” says Hayley Prevatt, coordinator of Portland Public Health’s research and evaluation program.

To participate in the survey, now through Aug. 31, visit the 2021 Community Health Improvement survey website or call 874-8919.

For more information, visit the Community Health Improvement Planning project page or contact Prevatt at [email protected]

