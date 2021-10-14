A Portland school employee has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and other sex crimes as police and the school department continue separate investigations.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, of Portland, is currently being held at the York County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

The police department and school department are offering support services to the school community, police said. Police did not identify the school where he worked.

Police said investigators worked with the school department to identify a child who they believe was shown in a “disturbing” photograph Conroy shared online with someone who reported him to police on Oct. 5. The photo appeared to have been taken in a school, police said.

That investigation was underway when Conroy was arrested Oct. 8 after police responded to the area of the Western Prom around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a woman screaming for help. The 31-year-old woman said she was walking on trails in the area when Conroy approached her to ask a question and she realized he was exposing himself, the release said.

The woman walked away but Conroy approached her a second time and pressed against her while exposing himself. She ran and screamed for help, the release said.

Conroy was immediately placed on leave from the school department and has been prohibited from being on school property or contacting any students, family members or staff.

Police have since brought further charges against Conroy for sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit material and possession of sexually explicit material.

This story will be updated.

