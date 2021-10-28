Maine reported another 572 cases of COVID-19 Thursday as the state continues to see sustained levels of high transmission, even as cases are falling in other parts of the United States.

In total there have been 103,041 cases and 1,160 deaths from COVID-19 in Maine since the start of the pandemic. The numbers include six new deaths reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 462, which is up from an average of 399 cases two weeks ago but down from an average of 521 cases per day one month ago.

Maine officials earlier this week attributed the high case numbers to a variety of reasons, including the spread of the delta variant in rural regions, increased travel and people letting their guard down as the pandemic has carried on.

“Up until recently, rural parts of (Maine and other states with high transmission) were relatively protected from COVID for a number of reasons,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. “With (the delta variant), the virus is being introduced to parts of the state where there had been virtually no exposure to COVID.”

The six deaths reported Thursday include one resident each from Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and York counties. Three were women and three were men. All six were age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations in Maine also continue to be high. On Thursday there were 206 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including 80 in critical care and 33 on ventilators. There are 46 available critical care beds out of a total of 334 in the state and 213 available ventilators out of 305 total.

A total of 68.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. That number increases to 77.8 percent among those ages 12 and up who are eligible.

Meanwhile, new cases in the U.S. have been on the decline. The seven-day average of daily new cases reported Thursday was 71,962, which is down from a daily average of 117,994 cases one month ago, according to the New York Times.

