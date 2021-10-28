CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – “When Jack was created God broke the mold” Barbara Mullin, Jack’s wife of 60 years used to tell people. Jack was constantly on the go and gave those who knew him many memorable adventures.

Born in Cambridge, Mass. in 1932, Jack was proud of his Irish heritage and developed a lifelong passion for the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics. He was a graduate of Arlington High School and University of New Hampshire where he attended on a baseball scholarship. Jack married his high school sweetheart after college and together they began their first adventure with his U.S. Army officer’s assignment in Honolulu, Hawaii. Together Jack and Barbara would raise five children and move to Cumberland Foreside where they lived for 52 years.

Jack was a successful businessman and owned Harris Baking Company in Waterville. His was general manager of Piantedosi Baking Company in Malden, Mass. until he retired from his illustrious career. At Piantedosi, he was loved and respected for his wealth of knowledge in the baking industry.

Jack Mullin became the “Tootsie Pop Man” in his retirement giving away tootsie pops to everyone he would meet and to the chagrin of local dentists.

Jack’s volunteer work filled his days at the Cumberland Food Pantry and visiting with and giving the Eucharist to residents at local nursing homes and patients at Mercy Hospital. He started a clothing donation program at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. Jack was a founding member of Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth when it was rebuilt and a devout member and volunteer for 52 years.

Jack met Betty Mildrum at Holy Martyrs where they both were parishioners and the two married in June 2016. The couple resided in Cumberland Foreside and received much joy from their ministry of bringing the Holy Eucharist to homebound parishioners as well as to patients at Mercy Hospital and their volunteer work at the Cumberland Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses of Northern Light Mercy as well as the health care aids of Aging Excellence for their kindness and compassion.

Jack is survived by wife Betty; daughter Deb (Dave), son Jay (Lee), son Bill (Deirdre), son Dave (Wayne); several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and Betty’s children Skip (Sue), Curt, Chris (Patti), Andrea; and special friend Deborah.

Jack was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara; son Patrick; and two grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, 04103.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct, 30, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth, ME 04105. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Jack’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to honor Jack’s

service may be sent to:

Cumberland Food Pantry

290 Tuttle Rd.

Cumberland, ME 04021 or:

St. Vincent de Paul

Soup Kitchen

307 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

﻿

