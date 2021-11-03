WESTBROOK – Wendi S. Leavitt, 48, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021, with her family and friends by her side. She was born Dec. 5, 1972, in Caribou, Maine. Wendi graduated from Fort Fairfield High School in 1991. She received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Maine. Wendi is survived by her family, Mari-beth Leavitt, and Michael Leavitt, of Westbrook; her parents, Greg and Patricia Voisine of Limestone; and brother, Jonathan Voisine of Yarmouth. Wendi’s family and friends were blessed to receive her unconditional and unwavering love. Her passion for helping others was integral in her decision to become a speech pathologist. In that capacity, she helped countless people of various ages and abilities. From children, with special needs, to the elderly, trying to recover from a stroke or other setbacks. Many are indebted to her for helping them with one of life’s most critical functions, the ability to effectively communicate. Family and friends repeatedly witnessed her selflessness in her work and private life. She will be greatly missed. There is solace in knowing that the indelible impact that Wendi had on so many, will far outlast the time we had with her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m., on Friday, Nov. 5 at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Wendi’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

