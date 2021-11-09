Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  11/10  4:30 p.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  11/10  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  11/10  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Wed.  11/10  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Mon.  11/15  5 p.m.  City Council

Mon.  11/15  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  11/16  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Tues.  11/16  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Wed.  11/17  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Wed.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  District 5 Annual Meeting

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles