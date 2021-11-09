Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 11/10 4:30 p.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 11/10 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Wed. 11/10 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Mon. 11/15 5 p.m. City Council
Mon. 11/15 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 11/16 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Tues. 11/16 6 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Wed. 11/17 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. District 5 Annual Meeting
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
