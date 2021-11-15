Visit madeinmaineshop.com to find all these products and more. Sales from this shop support Rockland-based nonprofit, One Community Many Voices, which supports Mainers in financial need.

Glass Wall Flowers

These unique pieces, handmade by Glass by DM, take from 24 to 36 hours to make. They come in five sizes, allowing you to customize an arrangement on your walls or as a table centerpiece. From vibrant to subdued, the available colors are all gorgeous, but you can customize for an additional fee. $125 to $205.

Gluten-free Baking Mixes

Oats Any Time’s blend of steel cut oats and cashews milled in Hermon is the #1 ingredient in New England Cupboard’s line of gluten-free baking mixes that will appeal to all palates. Mixes include Chocolate Cupcake, Blueberry Pancake, Chocolate Donut/Whoopie Pie, Cinnamon Popovers, Blueberry Lemon Muffin and Buttermilk Pancake, the only non-vegan mix of the bunch. $12.25 to $15.75 each or $58 for a six-pack sampler.

Tea Towels

These 100% cotton towels are a canvas for Belfast-based illustrator Jennie Blue to show off her retro, barnyard and Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired drawings made from graphite, pen and/or ink. At 29” square, they get a lot done before going into the laundry. $19 each, 16 designs available.

Weekender Bag

“Time is good to this bag, and this bag will be good to you,” says Portland-based 33 by Hand about their coated canvas weekender bags. One large main zipper compartment and two inner pockets are perfect for that Friday night to Sunday afternoon trip. Includes a detachable shoulder strap. $320 to $420, 10 colors and six custom paint options.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: