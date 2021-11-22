‘Illustrated Monsters by Monster Illustrators’

2-6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2-5 p.m. Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) and Friday. Through Dec. 23. Lewis Gallery at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Should you find yourself in downtown Portland, add a little time to your parking meter and stroll on over to Lewis Gallery at Portland Public Library for the enthralling art exhibit “Illustrated Monsters by Monster Illustrators.” You’ll see a diverse range of work from 32 local, national and international illustrators who set their mind to unleashing their more sinister sides. The show is being presented by the Illustration Institute in Portland.

Festival of Trees

5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 5. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner. johnsonhall.org

More than 35 local businesses have sponsored holiday trees, and you can see them all at Johnson Hall. Raffle tickets are 10 for $10 and there will be several fabulous prizes you can win. Trees will all be on the third floor, and there will be carnival games for kids on the first, with game tokens at 10 for $5. Need to see Santa? He’ll be hanging around outside from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and there will be $5 photo ops. During all six days of the festival, there will be live music, concessions and endless amounts of good cheer. All funds raised benefit Johnson Hall.

‘Oliver!’

2 p.m. Sunday. S. Judson Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, free. ogunquitperformingarts.org

Ogunquit Performing Arts kicks off its weekly holiday season of classic film screenings with the 1968 British musical “Oliver!” which won the Oscar for best picture. Based on an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel “Oliver Twist,” the film stars Mark Lester as the orphaned title character. Iconic songs include “Consider Yourself,” You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two” and “Where Is Love?” As for the food, glorious food, they’ll be handing out free popcorn to munch on while you bask in “Oliver!’s” glory for 153 minutes.

Couch to Mic Comedy Show

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Funny woman Stephanie Lazenby spent four weeks, in person, teaching a comedy workshop to some side-splitting students who worked hard writing and rehearsing their jokes and bits and are now ready to share them with the world. The Couch to Mic Comedy Show will crack you up as you cheer on some fresh blood in the comedy world. Turn your Tuesday night on its ear, and keep laughing all the way home.

