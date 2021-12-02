When I started work at The Times Record, I didn’t imagine writing this column less than a year and a half later. But, when opportunity calls in life, you have to jump.

Yes, this is my final story at The Times Record.

I’m not going far. I’ll still be involved in Maine sports media. Starting Dec. 6, I’ll be with the Big Jab, a sports talk radio station in Portland, where I worked as an intern while in college. While I’m a big fan of the local high school sports scene and always will be, (you’ll definitely still catch me at some postseason competition) there’s nothing I like better than talking about professional sports.

I couldn’t leave without a big thanks to all the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and others I have met along the way in the Midcoast. It was a pleasure getting to know you and being part of your pandemic journey back into competition. To the athletes, I’ll never forget how happy you were to play and how dedicated you were to your sport despite so much adversity. It was a joy for me to see.

The passion for local sports in this area isn’t hard to find. If I’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s that the Midcoast school athletic directors made my job easier. They were always willing to help answer any questions I had.

This job was awesome. From Friday night football games at McMann Field in Bath, to following the 12U Ararat Cal Ripken All-Star team and its run in the World Series in Florida, the stories were a joy to write.

Other highlights include: Watching the return of football and seeing Morse senior Gabe Aucoin dominate on the gridiron; witnessing Alexis Morin’s incredible game-winning goal to give Brunswick its first girls soccer regional title since 2009; following a loaded Mt. Ararat field hockey team with several all-conference players; and watching Freeport’s run as the No. 9 seed to the Class B state championship game in baseball.

So thank you Midcoast, for helping this kid from Maine kick-start his career in the field he loves. I’ll cherish these memories and experiences for the rest of my life.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: