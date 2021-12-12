LEWISTON – Laura Joan Tanous-Marshall, 58, of North Turner, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, after an agonizing battle with Covid-19.

Laura was born on Nov. 6, 1963, the second child of Charles and Cynthia Downing Tanous. She was a faithful believer and walked with Jesus Christ. Laura believed that we are not born for ourselves but to help others. Laura touched the lives of so many people and created lifetime bonds everywhere she went.

Laura called Van Buren, North Turner, and Sugarloaf her homes. She was a graduate of Leavitt Area High School class of 1982 and was an honorary graduate of Van Buren High School Class of ‘82. Laura was also a graduate of Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion.

Although Laura only lived in Van Buren until she was 11, the friends she made were friends she held dear her entire life.

During her time at Sugarloaf, Laura spent time working for the mountain, owning her own hair salon, and developing life-lasting friendships. Sugarloaf is where Laura met Brian, her loving husband of 25 years, and where their first child Scott was born. They added to their family a few years later with their son, Hunter.

Laura spent most of her life caring for people- from various spa treatments and volunteer work, to caregiving for the elderly in their final days.

In 2017, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer putting her faith to the ultimate test. Shortly after Laura’s cancer diagnosis, her best friend, Tina, “her sister from another mother”, was diagnosed with a rare cancer that took her life. These events were life changing for Laura and she turned her anger, sadness, and sense of loss into helping others. Laura diligently raised funds for the Dempsey Center, reaching and increasing her goal for her team “Never Say Never” each year. Laura started a cancer survivor support group and had over 100 members. She would immediately reach out to offer love and support to everyone, especially newly diagnosed cancer patients. Laura fought for everyone’s survival.

Laura enjoyed her hundreds of true friendships, forming bonds and creating family, but she had a special place in her heart reserved for Sandy, Gretchen, Laura, Libby, Suzanne, Alice, and Arlene. Laura loved the ocean and just sitting on the beach, skiing at Sugarloaf, camping at Hermit Island, traveling to Florida, and spending time by a campfire at Bear Pond. But most of all Laura loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Marshall; sons Scott Marshall and Hunter Marshall; her mother, Cynthia Tanous; brother, William Tanous and wife Christine, sister, Andrea Tanous Wilson and husband Joseph, brother, Mark Tanous and fiancée Kelly Langlois; nieces Ashley Terwilliger, Victoria, Catherine and Marla Tanous, nephew, Haid Tanous; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Laura is predeceased by her beloved father, Charles Tanous; and her dearest friend, Tina Green.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to ICU nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers at Central Maine Medical Center for their care of Laura during a time of incredible turmoil.

Due to Covid 19, a private, closed funeral service for family and a few friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. The private service will be live streamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/laura-tanous-marshall so all her friends and family who cannot attend in person may find some comfort.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022, at Boothby’s Orchard and Winery in Livermore for Laura’s many friends and family to come together, celebrate, laugh, dance, and remember the amazing impact she had on all our lives.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

Friends and family that would like to continue Laura’s journey for cancer survival can do so by contributing to the Dempsey Center in Laura’s name at https://www.dempseycenter.org/give-back/.

