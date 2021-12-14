NEWMARKET, N.H. – Douglas Alan Bevins, 57, of Newmarket, peacefully headed home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, to John (Jack) W. Bevins and Phyllis E. Bevins, Doug was raised by Jack Bevins and Jacqueline (Jackie) G. Bevins in Ogunquit, Maine. Doug graduated from Wells High School in 1982, continued his education at St. Anselm College, and completed his professional studies at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. After practicing dentistry for 14 years, Doug pursued a second career in the insurance industry with Core Benefits Group, Inc. In 1995, Doug married the love of his life, Theresa Bevins, and together they raised two wonderful and vibrant daughters, Morgan and Adrienne. An avid and highly energetic fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, Doug loved sharing with family and friends the majesty of Fenway Park and reveled in watching the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. However, his true passion was being the loudest cheerleader on the sidelines at Morgan and Adrienne’s sporting events. Doug was the number one supporter of their dreams. Doug also loved playing the bass guitar, boating, running, tinkering in the garage, and crashing his nephews’ disc golf games. He truly enjoyed any activity that brought the family together in laughter. His spirit, faithful life, wonderful sense of humor, contagious smile, and caring heart were all captured in a warm Doug Bevins hug. Doug’s extraordinary ability to be in the moment, slow down the hands of time, wholeheartedly welcome others into his life, and embrace his family and friends with tremendous joy and love are his legacy. Doug worked hard to become the best version of himself. We will never forget his courage and kindness. Through the peaks and valleys, he walked alongside Jesus, and there is no doubt Jesus was there to help Doug take his final steps… “Well done my good and faithful servant” (Matt. 25:21). Now we can take comfort in knowing that Doug is cheering us on in the glorious presence of his Lord and Savior. Doug is preceded in death by his father, Jack Bevins, and his birth mother, Phyllis Bevins.He is survived by his mother, Jackie Bevins, and his brother, Peter Bevins, both of Ogunquit, as well as his uncle David and aunt Annette Williams, his Uncle Michael Gamarlo and Aunt Jennifer Keene, and his extended family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Connect Community Church, located on 200 Chase Drive, Portsmouth, NH. A reception will follow the service, at 1 p.m., at Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit.Please visit http://www.DirectCremationSeacoast.com to view Doug’s memorial website and to leave words of condolence.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rise Home for Womenand Children,℅ Connect Community Church,200 Chase Drive,Portsmouth, NH 03801.

