SKOWHEGAN — Darla Pickett, a former Skowhegan selectwoman who was a longtime reporter for the Morning Sentinel, died Tuesday when she appeared to suffer a medical emergency while driving her SUV. She was 76.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Cowette Street about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle rollover. Crews found a Ford Escape that was being operated by Pickett.

“It appears that she suffered some type of medical issue and that issue caused her to lose control and roll her vehicle,” Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said Wednesday.

Pickett was extricated from the SUV and CPR was conducted. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pickett served for years as a selectwoman in Skowhegan and had previously retired from the Morning Sentinel in 2008, where she spent 24 years writing for the paper’s special sections, taking a special interest in crime and courts.

She had earlier worked as a reporter for the Bangor Daily News, was a reporter and editor for the weekly Somerset Reporter and did public relations work for two years for former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith.

“It’s a very somber morning at the town office right now,” Bucknam said. “It’s very quiet, a family death is extremely hard to take, no matter who you are.”

Bucknam recalled that when he first joined the police department in 2017, Pickett was a selectwoman for the town, and “within a couple days, she came down to my office to talk to me, gave me her history so I could know her better and she could know me better.”

“She really made me feel like I was a part of the town,” he said. “She was always out there doing great things for this town. Her family, who I am very close with, I just feel absolutely devastated for them.”

The Skowhegan Fire Department and the Redington-Fairview General Hospital ambulance service assisted at the scene Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: