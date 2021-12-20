Portland city councilors voted Monday night to postpone action on an emergency order that has allowed them to meet remotely because of COVID-19 until Jan. 3, when they may also discuss an indoor mask mandate.

“We can make the motion to postpone to the 3rd, where we can address both the emergency order and amending the order to add a mask mandate, or whatever else we want to add to it,” said Councilor April Fournier.

Fournier’s motion to postpone action on the emergency order was approved 6-3 by the council with councilors Mark Dion and Tae Chong and Mayor Kate Snyder voting against the postponement.

The debate came as Maine is seeing some of its worst case numbers and hospitalizations of the pandemic. There were 380 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state Monday, including 130 in critical care, and officials have warned that cases are likely to increase in the coming weeks with the more contagious omicron variant now in Maine.

Some other cities around the country are taking steps to increase pandemic safety measures to curb the spread of the virus. Boston announced new vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues Monday, while Washington, D.C. re-imposed an indoor mask mandate that will take effect Tuesday.

The emergency order Portland is currently operating under requires the City Council, as well as its committees, to meet remotely during the pandemic and recommends that other city boards and commissions do the same. The city also has a remote participation policy that allows for remote and hybrid meetings but decisions on the format would need to be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Councilors also weighed broader implications in making their decisions Monday. By remaining in place, the emergency order triggers a new hazard pay ordinance on Jan. 1 that raises the city’s minimum wage 1.5 times during a state, city or county emergency. The order had also previously been tied to consideration of an indoor mask mandate, but the city’s legal counsel offered new advice Monday saying an indoor mask mandate could instead be done in an ordinance separate from the emergency order.

The council heard public comment from several people Monday night, with a majority speaking in favor of keeping the emergency order.

David Aceto said he is a small business owner who has recently had two employees quit because they feel unsafe coming to work.

“I know small business owners are struggling right now, especially as we’re getting ready to hit the depths of winter,” Aceto said. “I know employees are also struggling too, deciding whether it’s worth it to pick up that extra shift to pay rent on time. I along with many business owners in the area are happy to do our part to support our workers with $19.50 hourly.”

Buddy Moore also encouraged councilors to vote against ending the state of emergency.

“Our local hospitals are nearing ICU capacity, we’re seeing more cases and omicron is looming over us,” Moore said. “How is this not a state of emergency? I think it’s clear to me individuals against this emergency are more concerned with business profits and having to pay hazard pay than they are about human well-being and helping to improve the lives of their workers.”

Greg Dugal, director of government affairs for Hospitality Maine, said some businesses are concerned about paying the additional wages.

“Not everybody is accepting of this, but many people feel uncomfortable standing up and saying anything because they think they’ll be disparaged,” Dugal said.

Some residents who spoke in public comment also said they support a mask mandate. A mandate was not on Monday’s agenda and Councilor Victoria Pelletier said “that’s on us,” but she thought it would be unfair to the public to put off consideration of such a mandate.

“I think the idea of bringing a mask mandate on the floor is not something I’m trying to do maliciously,” Pelletier said. “I’m not trying to not be transparent but I think this is a really serious situation. Individuals are dying and the majority of calls and emails I’m getting are people advocating for safety and advocating for a mandate.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous