Fancy imported tinned seafood may be in a league of its own, but supermarkets have broadened their canned fish offerings in recent years. Along with pantry staples like canned tuna, salmon and sardines, major grocers now carry canned mackerel, herring, mussels and even squid, all usually under $5 a can. Here are four sustainability minded brands with quality products to try:

Bar Harbor: Maine’s own Bar Harbor Foods offers herring filets, smoked sardines with jalapeno, and smoked wild kippers, among other items. Their smoked mackerel ($3.49/6.7-ounce can, at Hannaford) has a cleaner, milder flavor than other brands in their price range. Moreover, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) gave Bar Harbor its US Ocean Champion award in 2020, for exceeding the council’s sustainability standards.

Bela: Selling choice Portuguese fish at bargain prices, Bela’s line of MSC-certified sardines is among the best you can find at major markets. Their lightly smoked, plump sardines packed in organic extra-virgin olive oil ($2.91/4.3 ounce can, at Walmart) are perfect for a protein-packed snack or light supper.

Cento: This New Jersey company’s canned seafoods have long graced supermarket shelves, and are as appreciated for their flavorful fish as their budget-friendly pricing. Cento’s products also bear the blue Marine Stewardship Council label that indicates the product is up to sustainability snuff. A 2-ounce can of Cento anchovies ($2.29 at Shaw’s) is just the thing a home cook needs in the pantry to whip up an amazing pasta sauce (used sparingly, anchovies lend deep, meaty umami flavor without fishiness) or a killer Caesar dressing.

Wild Planet: Billing itself as “the original sustainable seafood company,” Wild Planet has won plenty of sustainability raves from Greenpeace, Good Housekeeping magazine and others. Their wild sardines packed in water with sea salt ($2.59/4.4-ounce can, at Hannaford) make a good gateway purchase for those who find sardines too oily.

