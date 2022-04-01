PORTLAND – Gary W. Moore, 78, of Cumberland Center passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, March 25, 2022 after a brief illness and a long and well active life at Maine Medical Center.

As a young boy, he spent endless happy hours at the Chet McAllister Farm located in the then rural outskirts of Portland, caring for and riding the ponies and horses there, gardening and appreciating every aspect of farm life.

Throughout this adult life, he enjoyed his pet dogs and usually had one by his side.

He served two years in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 – 1965.

A very bright, eager student and a voracious reader, Gary attended schools in Portland. He was a 1961 graduate of Deering High School and in 1969 of USM, earning degrees in education and administrative leadership. He began and concluded his career in the Windham school system, first as a Language Arts Instructor, then as the high school principal and ending as the superintendent.

Gary thoroughly enjoyed his years of teaching and his time as an administrator. He worked for the Cianbro Corporation and forged new friendships there. Always civic minded, he successfully ran and was elected to represent the Standish area as a State Legislator. Additionally, he enjoyed his two extended trips to Europe taken in 1969 and 1971.

Always a farmer at heart, he finally found and purchased in 1975 the farm of his liking in Standish. Gary enjoyed many happy years there; caring for and racing his Standardbred horses along with many farm pets. He shared a lifelong love of horses and successfully raced several during the mid-’70s.

In retirement, he served as a substitute teacher and thoroughly enjoyed tending his vegetable and flower gardens.

Gary led a full and interesting life, always in the company of his close friends whom he cherished. He was very social, outgoing and had many interests.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Lora Moore.

He leaves his sister, Gail and her husband Harold Lewis Jr.; nephew, Jonathan Lewis and his partner Michelle; his faithful canine companion, Duke; and his best friend, Zack Beardslay who was so caring and supportive throughout their long friendship.

Gary’s many friendships each meant the world to him.

Interment in Pinegrove Cemetery, Falmouth will be private.

Donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice.

