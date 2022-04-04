ORRINGTON — The Maine Marine Patrol and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an apparent fatal boating accident in Orrington, officials said Monday.

The agencies were searching the river for a second person after a body was recovered Sunday evening about a quarter mile below the Orrington boat launch, officials said.

A canoe that the Maine Marine Patrol believes was related to the incident was recovered Monday morning.

The search was continuing by air, water and ground. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and dive teams from the State Police/Marine Patrol were assisting in the search.

