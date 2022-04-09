RANDOLPH — A reported shooting early Saturday led police to seize illegal drugs, cash and firearms, according to a news release from Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to a Belmont Avenue home just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, the release stated.

The shooting victim, an unnamed 42-year-old male, was transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta before police could arrive on the scene.

Gardiner police and rescue responded along with sheriff’s deputies.

At the hospital, Detective Sgt. Scott Mills and Deputy Jeff Boudreau interviewed the victim, which led police to get and execute a search warrant for the 14 Belmont Ave. home.

Illegal narcotics, cash and firearms were seized during the search, however the firearm used in the shooting was not located, according to officials. Police did seize 15.7 grams of cocaine and 5.4 grams of fentanyl.

Eric C. Cooper, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of conditions of release and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the release.

Bail for Cooper was set at $30,000, and he is prohibited from contact with Merideth M. Prugh and from possession of firearms or dangerous weapons.

Prugh, 40, also of Randolph, was summoned for two counts of aggravated unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of conditions of release and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A third person of interest in the shooting has yet to be located, officials said, adding that at this time authorities believe the shooting to be accidental and that there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to officials.

