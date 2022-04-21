BANGOR — A Skowhegan man charged with lying to receive $60,000 from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program has been arrested again after he allegedly violated the terms of his bail by applying for rental assistance.

Nathan Reardon, 44, was arrested on Wednesday on a motion to revoke his bail.

Last year, Reardon pleaded not guilty to charges of bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency. His bail conditions prevented him from applying for pandemic-related financial assistance without approval from his probation officer, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

According to the motion to revoke bail, Reardon received rental assistance for 11 apartment units where he serves as landlord.

Reardon’s attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, said Reardon did not know that the rental assistance program was funded through pandemic relief money and that the assistance was for his tenants.

Assistant U.S. Attorney of Maine Andrew Lizotte said that Reardon could face additional criminal charges.

Reardon’s trial is scheduled to begin June 7, the newspaper said.

