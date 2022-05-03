North Yarmouth is hosting a Meet the Candidates night Monday, May 9, ahead of the June 14 election.

Incumbents David Reed and James Moulton, along with Andrea Berry, Amy Haile and Paul Whitmarsh, are running to fill two, three-year seats on the Select Board. Kevin Robinson and Katherine Perrin are running for a one-year seat on the board.

Timothy Valenti and Leanne Hemphill Candura are running for one three-year term to represent North Yarmouth on the School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors, which also includes the town of Cumberland. Incumbent Vanessa Bryant is running uncontested for a one-year term on the board.

Darla Hamlin and Andrew Walsh are running for an open seat on the Budget Committee and Peter Harvey Godsoe is running uncontested for a second seat. Both vacancies are for three years.

At the event, each candidate will have one minute to introduce themselves and three minutes to answer each question.

The candidates for School Board and Budget Committee will be questioned from 6 to 7 p.m. Questions for Select Board candidates will run from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

The event will be held at Wescustogo Hall, 120 Memorial Highway, will also be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 1301 and livestreamed at townhallstreams.com.

