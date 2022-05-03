When Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins voted to put Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, she cited their private pledges to her to respect that court’s landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

But on Tuesday she said those assurances are “completely inconsistent” with a leaked draft opinion showing both conservative justices are voting to overturn the precedent.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

If Collins believed they lied to her, she must lead the charge calling for their immediate impeachment, according to Marie Follayttar, the director of Mainers for Accountable Leadership, a local social justice group that opposed their nominations.

“We demand that she leads the charge calling for their immediate impeachment,” Follayttar said in a written statement. “We cannot let public trust in our justice system, the final check and balance of our democracy, become eroded.”

More than 230 Maine lawyers had warned Collins that Kavanaugh’s judicial record had demonstrated ideological hostility to Roe, and that he would cast anti-abortion votes, Follayttar said. More than 100 Maine attorneys warned Collins about Gorsuch, too, but Collins chose to side with her own lawyer list.

“We strongly urge her to reconsider who guides her during Supreme Court nominations,” Follayttar said.

Collins did not respond to requests for interviews Tuesday morning.

Collins made it clear at the time of the confirmation that she put great faith in Kavanaugh’s pledge to honor Roe v. Wade as legal precedent that must be constitutionally heeded, not just court policy or as some kind of goal or aspiration.

“There has also been considerable focus on the future of abortion rights based on the concern that Judge Kavanaugh would seek to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Collins said during her October 2018 floor speech on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. “Protecting this right is important to me.”

She went on: “To my knowledge, Judge Kavanaugh is the first Supreme Court nominee to express the view that precedent is not merely a practice and tradition, but rooted in Article III of our Constitution itself. He believes that precedent ‘is not just a judicial policy … it is constitutionally dictated to pay attention and pay heed to rules of precedent.’ In other words, precedent isn’t a goal or an aspiration; it is a constitutional tenet that has to be followed except in the most extraordinary circumstances.”

Collins said that Kavanaugh told her “a long-established precedent is not something to be trimmed, narrowed, discarded, or overlooked” because a judge might want to, and that honoring precedent is essential to maintaining public confidence in the court.

She concluded her comments about Kavanaugh’s impact on abortion access in the U.S. with this: “When I asked him would it be sufficient to overturn a long-established precedent if five current justices believed it was wrongly decided, he emphatically said ‘no.’ ”

Collins, who in February introduced legislation to codify the abortion protections in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, noted in her written statement that the public won’t know each justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion.

Collins joined with Alaskan Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski to introduce the Reproductive Choice Act as an amendment to the Women’s Health Protection Act, which they said would protect abortion access and healthcare workers with religious objections from performing abortions.

“I support the abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade and affirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey,” Collins said at the time. “Our legislation would enshrine these important protections into law without undercutting statutes that have been in place for decades.”

