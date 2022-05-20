University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy has received a vote of no confidence from faculty at the University of Maine at Machias — the fourth campus in the system to vote no confidence in the chancellor in recent weeks.

The faculty assembly at the Machias campus voted unanimously 11-0 this week to support earlier votes of no confidence at the University of Maine at Augusta, the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Farmington, according to a letter issued by the Machias faculty and reported Friday by News Center Maine.

“In so doing we express mistrust of the current administration of the UMaine System and the questionable tactics with which they are pursuing their goals,” the letter says.

The system is comprised of seven main campuses across the state.

Faculty at the University of Maine at Augusta were the first to vote no confidence in the chancellor this month following concerns about the search for a new president on that campus and a vote of no confidence the incoming president received from his former university in New York.

USM faculty followed, citing the departure of three system presidents in the last year and a lack of faculty input in system decisions. And on Wednesday, UMF faculty voted no confidence due to issues including the elimination of nine positions in the humanities and social sciences and integration into the system’s unified accreditation.

In a response to the USM no-confidence vote, Malloy said that he respects the voices of faculty members and takes their concerns seriously. He also touted changes he’s made to the system since his arrival in 2019, including some of the things faculty cited as concerns, like unified accreditation and moving the University of Maine School of Law to downtown Portland.

