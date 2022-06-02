I am voting for Jackie Sartoris in the June 14 Democratic primary for Cumberland County district attorney, and I hope others will, too.
Here are three reasons for that vote:
First, Jackie is a lifelong Democrat and has worked for Democrats in Brunswick and in Maine for as long as I can remember – which is at least 30 years.
Second, Jackie is experienced in litigation, having worked as an assistant district attorney in Kennebec County, including work with the experimental veterans court.
Third, Jackie is always prepared and is a vigorous fighter, both when she goes to court and when she is working for progressive ideals.
Charlie Priest
Brunswick
