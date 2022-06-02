Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s column of May 29 correctly points out that the Maine Republican Party is using bully tactics in its ads regarding Department of Education videos about the LGBTQ community.

It’s easy to see that they are looking to distract public attention from the effective leadership Gov. Mills has displayed on the economy, the state budget and the pandemic – among many others. The governor, at times, has disappointed the progressive wing of her party. She is acutely aware that most Maine Democrats are much more moderate than the majority here in Greater Portland.

The progressives should be careful not to bully the governor themselves lest we end up with Paul Lepage again.

Paul Bartlett

South Portland

