One of the key findings of the “9/11 Commission Report” was that there was a failure of imagination – not seeing the possibility of passenger planes being used as weapons. We seem to be similarly unimaginative in our attempts to prevent mass shootings.
What if we brushed aside how unrealistic and maybe even laughable this idea might seem and offer premium prices to buy the millions of assault weapons currently in American hands and send them to Ukraine. The owners would have the patriotic satisfaction of knowing their guns are being used to defend freedom. The Ukrainians would be better armed. And our children, our neighbors and our communities would be safer.
Arthur C. Benedict
Peaks Island
