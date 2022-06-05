“I recently read a book called ‘Postcards from the Cosmic Club of Everlasting Souls’ by Michael Gerrish that helped me a lot after the passing of my father. It’s a book that invites you to rethink how you view death, as well as how to best support a loved one in decline. This is a true story about hope and courage. It is a book that heals grief and fear and helps you stretch your mind and challenge your beliefs. I highly recommend this book.” — KATHY KACZOR, Durham
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.