“I recently read a book called ‘Postcards from the Cosmic Club of Everlasting Souls’ by Michael Gerrish that helped me a lot after the passing of my father. It’s a book that invites you to rethink how you view death, as well as how to best support a loved one in decline. This is a true story about hope and courage. It is a book that heals grief and fear and helps you stretch your mind and challenge your beliefs. I highly recommend this book.” — KATHY KACZOR, Durham

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

