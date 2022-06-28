Former Gov. Paul LePage said he would be so busy tackling problems such as the economy and health care if he gets elected to a third term this fall that he wouldn’t have the time or the political support to change the state’s abortion laws.

“In the next four years, it’s gonna be the economy, it’s gonna be fuel, it’s gonna be energy, it’s gonna be policing, it’s gonna be children and fixing our healthcare system,” LePage said Tuesday during a campaign stop in Windham. “I don’t have time for abortion. It’s that simple.”

“There’s just so much that needs to be done that to me is critical for all Mainers. Abortion affects few.”

LePage has said he opposes abortion and appeared at anti-abortion rallies when in office. But, during his two terms in office, abortion access was protected by the U.S. Constitution and, unlike in some other states, there were no attempts in Maine to adopt significant restrictions that could take effect in the future.

If elected to a third non-consecutive term, LePage said, he wouldn’t initiate any abortion restrictions in Maine now that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states to decide.

“The state of Maine codified abortion back in 1993,” LePage said. “I’ve been your governor eight years and you’ve never seen me go into that arena. I’m more concerned about the fiscal and economic systems here in Maine… As far as abortion, I’ve not gone there, won’t go there.”

LePage insisted that abortion is a “non-issue” in the gubernatorial election but that Mills, who is an ardent defender of abortion rights, has no choice but to label him a threat to abortion access to distract voters from inflation and the economy.

But Mills and other Democratic leaders, as well as abortion rights advocates, are insisting that abortion itself is on the Maine ballot this fall. LePage’s refusal to promise to keep his hands off Maine’s abortion law, coupled with his personal views on the subject and the recently adopted anti-abortion platform of the Maine Republican party, has Democrats warning that legal access to abortion could be at risk if Republicans seize the Blaine House and the statehouse in November.

“Governor Mills and her Democratic colleagues in the legislature may be the only thing keeping abortion safe and legal in our state,” Democratic Party Chairman Drew Gattine said Tuesday. “Paul LePage and other anti-abortion Republicans on the ballot this November present the greatest threat to abortion rights in recent Maine history.”

During his tenure, LePage cut funding for family planning and attended pro-life rallies, Gattine said. The Republican Party platform now defines life as beginning at conception, a definition that could – if codified in state law – ban all abortions and even threaten access to contraceptives.

Gattine noted that the Christian Civic League, who calls LePage an ally and has endorsed his campaign, wants to end all abortion in Maine. The chair of the Republican Governors Association, which is heavily funding LePage’s run, wants to ban abortion, even in cases of rape or incest.

In the past, LePage has said he would cut state funding of abortions through MaineCare coverage, arguing that taxpayers should not have to fund a practice that many Mainers, including LePage, consider murder. LePage now says he wouldn’t do that.

Instead, LePage said he would add funding to the state Medicaid program to cover all of a low-income pregnant woman’s medical costs. In theory, MaineCare covers all of that already, but in practice, adequate and timely medical treatment can be difficult to find through the program, he said.

That is why LePage would fund the opening of health clinics to help poor women carry their pregnancies – wanted and unwanted – to term, LePage said. Abortion shouldn’t be a more affordable outcome for a pregnant woman than giving a baby up for adoption, he said.

“If they’re gonna try to kill little fetuses … we’ve gotta try to keep them alive,” LePage said.

