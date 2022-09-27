Maine Marine Patrol recovered a body Tuesday afternoon from Maquoit Bay, where they had been searching for a missing 14-year-old Freeport High School student.

Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday evening, when he was last seen walking along Flying Point Road near his home. He was reported missing that day and search crews have been scouring the wooded area since Friday morning.

Related No sign of Freeport teenager missing since Thursday

The remains were spotted by officers patrolling in an aircraft, said Mark Latti, a spokesman for Maine Warden Service. The body has not yet been identified, Latti said. However, the remains were identified as Ferrara’s by the school superintendent, Jean Skorapa, in a message posted online.

“A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate anxiety for some students,” Skorapa wrote. “How we, as adults, manage ourselves serves as an important model for helping kids handle tragedies like this. We encourage you to listen carefully to your child and answer questions openly and honestly should they occur. Accepting your child’s feelings and validating them is beneficial.”

The high school cafeteria will remain open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to give students a place to gather tand grieve. Counseling will also be available there, Skorapa wrote.

Police have declined to discuss what they learned about Ferrara’s state of mind before he disappeared. They had said previously that there was no indication that foul play was involved.

Police are expected to hold a 4 p.m. news conference.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines No sign of Freeport teenager missing since Thursday

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »