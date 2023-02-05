42 INTERVALE RD., Freeport — $975,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,920 SF

Built by net zero specialists Bright Built Home in 2018, this single-level modular home benefits from 26 solar panels, a heat pump, triple-pane windows, ZIP System sheathing for a tight building envelope, and an emergency generator. Inside, the overall design is bright and open, with high-end appliances and modern pops of color. The property is on a 1.09 AC lot in the Kelsey Brook neighborhood association. Open house today, Sunday, Feb. 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Listed by Laura Sosnowski with Maine Home Connection. See the full listing.

177 PETTEGROW POINT RD., Machiasport — $449,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,500 SF

Way down east is a home with rooftop solar panels, a whole home generator, and a “million-dollar view” looking east across Bucks Harbor to Machias Bay. The house has parts built in 1940, 2007, and 2017, the garage/addition with separate entrance and heating being the most recently constructed. If you’re a bookworm, the current owner has installed plenty of shelves throughout the home for your titles. Across the street is the deep water, public boat launch. Listed by Jennifer Wendt, Points East Real Estate. See the full listing.

269 COW TEAM RD., Crystal — $325,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,626 SF

This circa 1997 home and farmstead in Aroostook County sits on a 110 AC lot and has all its power provided by a wind turbine and solar panels. For back up, there’s a propane generator with battery storage. The house itself is a contemporary timber frame, with a central wood stove hearth and a full basement. According to the list-ing, the current owner forages valuable mushrooms and raspberries amongst the miles of heavily forested trails on the property. Listed by Rick Theriault, United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine. See the full listing.

