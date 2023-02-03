Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough measured the state’s “hottest” towns and cities by median listing prices, median sale prices, and median days on the market for single family homes.

215 TALBOT AVE., Rockland — $525,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,724 SF

Seafaring, art-loving Rockland had the most significant sales price increase from 2021 to 2022, up 40.89% to a median close of $317,000. This fine-looking Victorian has had a significant number of recent updates, according to the listing. There are replacement windows, newer boiler, replaced plumbing and roof, plus new driveway asphalt and a gas fireplace were installed in 2022. Located about 15 minutes’ walk to downtown and the ferry to Vinalhaven, North Haven, and Matinicus. Listed by Cheryl Oliveri Daly, Camden Real Estate Company. See the full listing.

46 ROGERS RD., Kittery — $595,000

5 beds, 2 baths, 2,007 SF

This Victorian is the only non-multi-million-dollar, single-family home on the market in Kittery this week, and it is listed at just $1,000 more than the town’s 2022 median sales price of $594,000, a 23.24% increase from 2021. Judging from available photos, the home looks like it could use cosmetic work, possibly more, but it sits on a 0.38 AC lot, has a large one-car garage/storage shed, a deck off the kitchen/dining area, front sunroom, and it’s within walking or cycling distance from town. Listed by Linda Pratt, Century 21 North East. See the full listing.

15 LACOSTA DR., Old Orchard Beach — $544,500

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,620 SF

OOB saw its 2022 median sales price go to $445,000, a 22.76% increase from 2021. This home was built more than 100 years after the other listings here and it is in a neighborhood association within the Dunegrass Golf Club. There are two first floor bedrooms, a partially finished basement, vaulted ceilings in the living room with gas fireplace, and a shaded back deck. You can ride a bike to the beach in about 15 minutes from here. Listed by Dawn Gilman, Century 21 – Surette Real Estate. See the full listing.

