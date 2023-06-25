Send questions/comments to the editors.
Meet the 2023 Varsity Maine spring All-State teams
This week, we unveil our All-State selections in tennis. In coming weeks, look for All-State teams for outdoor track and field, lacrosse, baseball and softball.
The junior won the state singles tournament and led the Dragons to a 16-0 record and the Class A team championship.
Three seniors are among the eight girls honored.
With Barber at No. 1 singles, Falmouth went 16-0 and posted nine shutouts. In the state singles tournament, the senior breezed through five matches, never dropping more than one game.
Five underclassmen are among the eight honorees.
