Varsity Maine girls’ tennis Player of the Year: Coco Meserve, Brunswick The junior won the state singles tournament and led the Dragons to a 16-0 record and the Class A team championship.

Varsity Maine boys’ tennis Player of the Year: Xander Barber, Falmouth With Barber at No. 1 singles, Falmouth went 16-0 and posted nine shutouts. In the state singles tournament, the senior breezed through five matches, never dropping more than one game.