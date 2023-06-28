Comedy

Saturday 7/1

An Evening of Local Comedy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 7/7

Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 6/30

“In The Making: Nine Women Make Art”: UMVA Gallery, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Through 7/1

“Eternal Return”: Nathaniel Meyer, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Saturday 7/1

Sharon Lockhart artist talk: 6 p.m., Dunes, 251 Congress St., Portland. Free. eventbrite.com

Saturday 7/1–Sunday 7/30

“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Thursday 7/6–Saturday 7/29

“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, opening reception 5 p.m. July 6, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 7/7

“It All Happens in Yarmouth”: Works by Gail Clark, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Clayton’s Cafe, 447 Route 1, Yarmouth. gailclark.com

Through 7/15

“Sustenance”: Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Through 7/16

“Unmoored”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 6/30-Sunday 7/2

“Close to Vermeer” (2023): Noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Wednesday 7/5

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990): 8:30 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Friday 7/7

“Burlesque” (2010): PG-13, 7 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12. eventbrite.com

Friday 7/7 & Sunday 7/9

“The Night of the 12th” (2022): French with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mca[email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 6/30

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$75. statetheatreportland.com

Mark Erelli, Molly Parden: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sloan: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Trawl EP release party: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$18. auramaine.com

Saturday 7/1

Music in the Parks: Noon to 4 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Cold Chocolate: 6 p.m., Desert of Maine, 95 Desert Road, Freeport. desertofmaine.com

Richard Nelson Imaginary Trio: 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Soggy Po’ Boys: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Shank Painters: 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Sunday 7/2

Memphis May Fire: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $27.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 7/3

The Aizuri Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Road, Brunswick. bowdoinfestival.org

Animals As Leaders: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. auramaine.com

Tuesday 7/4

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Wilderado: 7:30 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

Wednesday 7/5

Music on the Mall summer concert series: 5-8 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, 191 Maine St., Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org

Thursday 7/6

The Coastal Winds: 6 p.m., Music in the Parks series, Winslow Memorial Park, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Goose: 6:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $55 advance, $60 at door. Age 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Seth Gallant: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Friday 7/7

Summer Stage Series: 5 p.m., Monument Square, Portland. Free. creativeportland.com

Black Midi: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Yellow LedVedder and In Your Honor: Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters albums, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Emo Night Portland: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. auramaine.com

Ongoing

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 6/30-Sunday 7/30

“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Saturday 7/1 & Sunday 7/2

“Lockdown” by Julia Edwards: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $13 advance, $17 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 7/7

Bump and Grindhouse: Burlesque, 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

