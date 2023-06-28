Hires, appointments, promotions

Blaine Grimes, chief ventures officer for the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and chairperson of the Portland Development Corporation, has been appointed to Spinnaker Trust‘s board of directors. She is also a board member of GMRI’s True Fin Seafood and was previously a trustee and chairperson of the Maine Venture Fund.

Hilary Rapkin was appointed the chairperson of the board of directors at MEMIC. She joined the board in 2016, served on the compensation committee, was chairperson of the audit committee and currently serves as chief legal officer at WEX in Portland.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital hired three nurses in the wound and hyperbaric medicine department: Tammie Hutchinson is a family nurse practitioner with nearly 18 years of experience as a certified wound and ostomy nurse. Jamei Murphy is an advanced practice registered nurse who was an instructor in the physician assistant program at the University of New England in Biddeford. Angela Meyer, a board-certified physician, was an emergency department physician at Mercy Hospital for over a decade.

Richard Bryant of Cape Elizabeth was hired by Portland law firm Jensen Baird as an attorney focusing on real estate, business, estate planning, labor and healthcare law. Peter Lacy of Cumberland joined the firm as a member of the government services practice group. He previously served as the director of property tax and general counsel for Maine Revenue Services. Kevin Crosman of Phippsburg joined the firm and focuses on creditors’ rights. He spent eight years as an assistant attorney general in the litigation division of the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Recognition

Nataliia Iantsevych was awarded the American Association of Nurse Practitioners 2023 State Award for Excellence. She is a family nurse practitioner at MaineHealth, originally from Kovel, Ukraine, who had to leave due to the Russian invasion last year. Julie Jenkins received the Nurse Practitioner Advocate award. She is a strategist and program manager at the National Abortion Federation and she was a sexual and reproductive health nurse practitioner at Maine Family Planning for seven years. She is also a co-founder of the Abortion Freedom Fund.

The Greater Portland Board of Realtors named recipients of three awards: Yvonne Meyers, a broker and owner of the Windham branch of Maine Real Estate Experts, was named the Realtor of the Year. She has been in real estate since 1999 and has served as a director for the Greater Portland Board of Realtors, the Maine Association of Realtors and the Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors. Connie Minervino was named Affiliate of the Year. She has served on board’s member benefits committee, affiliate subcommittee and Habitat for Humanity committee. Mary Jo Cross received the Spirit Award. A Maine Association of Realtors board member, she has also served on the boards of Casco Bay Sunrise Rotary and the Woodlands Club in Falmouth.

Open for business

Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions has opened their first store in Maine at 614 Congress St., Portland.

Rough and Tumble, a Maine-made luxury leather bag retailer, has opened their flagship store at 178 Middle St., Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: