SKOWHEGAN — Four people were arrested Thursday in a drug raid at a Skowhegan home, marking the third such operation the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has conducted in town this month, police said.

Thursday’s police raid took place at the residence of Dylan Hurlbutt, 42, who lives at 34 Parlin St. in Skowhegan.

A search of Hurlbutt’s residence and vehicle turned up an unspecified amount of crack cocaine and suboxone strips as well as drug-related documentation and paraphernalia, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Friday.

Hurlbutt has been arrested and charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and furnishing scheduled drugs, Lancaster said.

In connection with the search of Hurlbutt’s residence, three other people have been arrested and charged with possessing scheduled drugs: Kyle Johnson, 34, of Norridgewock; Nakita Cole, 25, of Skowhegan; and Tori Pinkham, 29, of Skowhegan. Johnson was also charged with a count of violating condition of release.

All four arrested in connection with Thursday’s raid are due to appear in court in Skowhegan on Oct. 4.

Lancaster said Friday that this drug bust was the third search warrant executed in Skowhegan this month, “obtained as a result of months-long continued investigations into illicit drug activity in and around Somerset County.”

The lead investigator in these three drug raids was Detective Lt. Carl E. Gottardi II with the sheriff’s office. Lancaster said officers from the Skowhegan Police Department and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency aided in executing the search warrants.

The first drug raid to happen in Skowhegan this month was June 2, and the second occurred on June 8, according to Lancaster. Four Skowhegan residents, with ages ranging from 31 to 55, were arrested in connection with those raids.

