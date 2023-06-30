Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of stealing firearms, money, material possessions, and U.S. Border Patrol duty equipment, including government-issued ammunition and a ballistic vest, from the Bowdoin home where four people were shot to death in April.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security searched a property on Doughty Road in Bowdoin and found “a number” of the stolen items. Michael J. Hall, 40, of Brunswick, and Jeanne I. Doughty, 43, of Bowdoin, were subsequently taken into custody. Hall was charged with violation of conditions of release and Doughty was charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and violation of conditions of release, the sheriff’s office said.

The robbery took place at the site of a quadruple homicide in Bowdoin, where Joseph Eaton is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, of Florida, and family friends Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62, at their home in April.

The Egers’ son, Robert, has been living at his parents’ home and reported the robbery on June 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Hall and Doughty were being held without bail at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

