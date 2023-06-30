York County Sheriff William King confirmed that David Goodwin, 41, was the Lebanon town employee who died last weekend after being injured while working as a roadside flagger in Lebanon.

Goodwin was directing traffic on Shapleigh Road on June 15 when an excavator bumped into him, knocked him to the ground and broke his pelvis and legs, according to King. First responders brought him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire where he died on June 24.

On Thursday, the town of Lebanon released a statement confirming a town employee had died, but officials refused to confirm the worker’s identity or discuss the accident. That release mistakenly said the employee had died on June 25.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating an investigation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, who are responsible for workplace deaths, King said.

The town has said the Maine Department of Labor is also investigating the incident.

Goodwin’s family has asked not to be contacted.

Related Headlines Department of Labor investigating death of Lebanon town employee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: