Grant Gambrell allowed two runs in eight inning to give the Sea Dogs a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Binghamton took a 2-0 lead on sacrifice flies by Agustin Ruiz and Rowdey Jordan.

UP NEXT

WHO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Christian Scott 3-1) at Portland Sea Dogs (Isaac Coffey 1-0)

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

OF NOTE: The Sea Dogs will return from the All-Star break on Friday with a series against the Fightin Phils in Reading, Pa.

Portland rallied in the fifth when Phillip Skies drove in a run with a ground out and Chase Meidroth hit a two-run double.

The Sea Dogs added a run in the sixth on a solo home run by Alex Binelas.

Gambrell (5-4) struck out seven, walked one and gave up nine hits.

• Sea Dogs second baseman Nick Yorke was 1 for 3 with a double, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer went 1 for 1 with a single and a stolen base as the American League lost 5-0 to the National League in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle.

Reliever Luis Guerrero struck out the only batter he faced for the final out of the seventh inning.

