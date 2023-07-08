Grant Gambrell allowed two runs in eight inning to give the Sea Dogs a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.
Binghamton took a 2-0 lead on sacrifice flies by Agustin Ruiz and Rowdey Jordan.
Portland rallied in the fifth when Phillip Skies drove in a run with a ground out and Chase Meidroth hit a two-run double.
The Sea Dogs added a run in the sixth on a solo home run by Alex Binelas.
Gambrell (5-4) struck out seven, walked one and gave up nine hits.
• Sea Dogs second baseman Nick Yorke was 1 for 3 with a double, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer went 1 for 1 with a single and a stolen base as the American League lost 5-0 to the National League in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle.
Reliever Luis Guerrero struck out the only batter he faced for the final out of the seventh inning.
