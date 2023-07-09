Sen. Matt Harrington, my state senator, made the case on these pages for a “wait and see” attitude toward individual acts of gun violence, like the mass shooting in April in Bowdoin and Yarmouth (“Commentary: Drumbeat of gun control outrage is hysterical, reckless,” July 2). According to Sen. Harrington, no laws would have prevented the crime because the shooter had stolen the guns.

He may be technically right, but he and other Republican legislators are wrong when they argue, in effect, in favor of doing nothing about gun violence. While we wait and see what the causes of one act of violence are, other acts are happening, almost daily. Sen. Harrington’s column was published the day of a mass shooting in Baltimore and the day before another, in Philadelphia. The headlines are relentless; our country is awash in guns and gun violence.

Sen. Harrington accuses lawmakers and the media of “using a tragedy for political gain.” I would argue there’s a far worse crime than acting (or trying to act) in response to this vile epidemic. It’s waiting and seeing, and then doing nothing.

Gail Burnett

Springvale

