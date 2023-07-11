Hires, promotions, appointments

Girl Scouts of Maine added new members to its board of directors and elected some to new officer positions. Board member Donna Watson of Pownal was elected president and chairperson of the board. She has been a board member since 2016 and was a national operation executive for consumer lending at Bank of America. Dottie Chalmers Cutter of North Yarmouth, elected first vice president, owns Chalmers Insurance Group in Bridgton and is chairperson on the Institute for Family-Owned Business board of directors.

Jennifer Kruszewski of Portland, elected third vice president, practices trust and estate law at Epstein and O’Donovan. Jill Metcalf of Cumberland is chief of business strategy and transformation for media at marketing and advertising agency Dentsu. Jessamyn Norton of Falmouth is chief investment officer at Spinnaker Trust. Amara Francis, a Girl Scout and a sophomore at Old Town High School, was added to the board as a youth director.

Jenn Benn of South Portland was promoted to vice president of member experience at Atlantic Federal Credit Union. She has been director of member experience for two years. Lucy Ditzel was promoted to chief people officer with 12 years of experience in human resources, training and development.

Jon Kachmar was appointed the executive director of the Portland Trails board of trustees. He has been the executive director of the Eastern Trail and involved in the First Light Learning Journey project.

Matt Grondin of Cumberland was appointed the senior director of communications and marketing at the Maine Community Foundation. He was most recently director of communications at ecomaine.

Sue Hadiaris was appointed the chairperson of the Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution board of directors. She has been on the board for 10 years and was previously senior vice president and chief planning officer at Southern Maine Health Care.

The Maine Justice Foundation awarded grants to five organizations for their contributions to LGBTQ+ advocacy and education: the National Association of Social Workers Maine will create a free behavioral health training certificate program. Maine TransNet will expand its cultural competency training. The Alfond Youth and Community Center will use the grant to support professional development, its Folks Organizing Reform for Queer Spaces program and the Maine Queer Convention. The Equality Maine Foundation will conduct a feasibility study for an LGBTQ+ legal aid clinic. OUT Maine will use the grant to support its integrated school climate program.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation gave $49,000 in Iced Coffee Day grants to three Maine hospitals: the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland received $32,000; Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor received $12,000 to upgrade technology in pediatric patient rooms and support its Brave Boxes for children undergoing surgery; St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston received $5,000 to support its Nutrition Center school gardens programming.

Lowe’s granted $145,000 to nonprofit mental health care provider Sweetser to improve an outdoor recreation area at their Saco campus.

The Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers ReStore in Topsham has moved to 11 Elsinore Ave. in Bath.

