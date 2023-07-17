A 66-year-old New Hampshire man died Monday morning after falling from a ladder inside a Kittery restaurant.

The contractor from Durham, New Hampshire, was working inside Loco Coco’s Tacos on Walker Street when he fell around 8:45 a.m., according to Kittery police. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by police.

The death is being investigated by Kittery police, the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is responsible for investigating workplace deaths.

Three other recent workplace deaths in Maine are also being investigated.

David Goodwin, a 41-year-old Lebanon town employee, died on June 24 from injuries sustained while working as a roadside flagger. On July 5, Christopher Thwing, 35, of Athens died after mistakenly cutting through his safety line with a chainsaw while working on a tree in China. And Antonio Baptista-Tampini, a 35-year old Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee from Portland, died July 10 after being hit by a pickup truck at a service facility near the Portland International Jetport.

