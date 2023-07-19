Comedy
Thursdays 7/20 & 7/27
New England’s Funniest Comedian qualifying rounds: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $12-$15. auramaine.com
Friday 7/21
Don’t Tell Comedy secret show: 8 p.m., East Bayside, Portland. $25. 21-plus. donttellcomedy.com
Tuesday 7/25
Improv Jam: 7-9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $14 at door. thehillarts.me
Comedy Playtime, a Standup Show: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portcityblue.com
Friday 7/28
Tawanda Gona: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 7/29
“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 7/30
“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Pop Up No. 1: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/26
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Thursday 7/27
“School of Rock” (2003): Rated PG-13, 5:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Through 7/30
Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Multiple locations around Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff2023.eventive.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 7/21
Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin, Colleen Sexton: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Guerilla Toss, Lahnah, An Anderson: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org
Saturday 7/22
The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Green, 305 Main St., Yarmouth. clamfestival.com
Action Bronson: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Dolly Creamer, Lizarded: 8 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Easy Honey, That Hideous Sound: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Hannah Damon and Friends: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.
Sunday 7/23
Cheer Accident: 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $12. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Monday 7/24
For Jackson: Summer concerts in the park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, 22 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. 699-5302. falmouthme.org
Tuesday 7/25
Zoot Jumpers: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Congress and Franklin streets, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org
Owen Kennedy, Owen Marshall: 7 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $15 adults, $7.50 youth. mainejewish.org
Brennan Wedl, Carol, Sequela: 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $12. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Ballyhoo: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Wednesday 7/26
Studio Two: Summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com
Willi Carlisle, Reid Parsons: 6:30 p.m., Peaks Island Lions Club, 2 Garden Place, Peaks Island, Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org
Wednesday 7/26-Friday 7/29
CarmXn: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $75-$125. hogfish.org
Thursday 7/27
Chandlers Military Band: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org
Gawler Family Band: 6 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com
Nat Hussey and Cathie Stebbins Project: 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Winslow Park Way, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Gregory Alan Isakov, Josh Ritter: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Portland. $46 advance, $51 day-of. statetheatreportland.com
Long Beach Dub Allstars: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Happy Folk: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.
Friday 7/28
Sara Caswell Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors. pcm.org
Nanna (Of Monsters and Men): 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $36 advance, $41 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Chris Webby: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$30. auramaine.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Monday 7/24
“Three Little Pigs”: 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 6 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick. $23-$31. msmt.org
Tuesday 7/25
“Caps for Sale”: 10 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org
Thursday 7/27 & Sunday 7/30
“Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$140, free ages 25 and under. operamaine.org
Through 7/28
“Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised, Again”: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free. Reservation required. fenixtheatre.com
Through 7/30
“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Send questions/comments to the editors.