Comedy

Thursdays 7/20 & 7/27

New England’s Funniest Comedian qualifying rounds: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $12-$15. auramaine.com

Friday 7/21

Don’t Tell Comedy secret show: 8 p.m., East Bayside, Portland. $25. 21-plus. donttellcomedy.com

Tuesday 7/25

Improv Jam: 7-9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $14 at door. thehillarts.me

Comedy Playtime, a Standup Show: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portcityblue.com

Friday 7/28

Tawanda Gona: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 7/29

“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 7/30

“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Pop Up No. 1: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 8/26

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Thursday 7/27

“School of Rock” (2003): Rated PG-13, 5:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Through 7/30

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Multiple locations around Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff2023.eventive.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 7/21

Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin, Colleen Sexton: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Guerilla Toss, Lahnah, An Anderson: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org

Saturday 7/22

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Green, 305 Main St., Yarmouth. clamfestival.com

Action Bronson: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Dolly Creamer, Lizarded: 8 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Easy Honey, That Hideous Sound: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Hannah Damon and Friends: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Sunday 7/23

Cheer Accident: 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $12. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Monday 7/24

For Jackson: Summer concerts in the park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, 22 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. 699-5302. falmouthme.org

Tuesday 7/25

Zoot Jumpers: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Congress and Franklin streets, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org

Owen Kennedy, Owen Marshall: 7 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $15 adults, $7.50 youth. mainejewish.org

Brennan Wedl, Carol, Sequela: 7:30 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $12. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Ballyhoo: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 7/26

Studio Two: Summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com

Willi Carlisle, Reid Parsons: 6:30 p.m., Peaks Island Lions Club, 2 Garden Place, Peaks Island, Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org

Wednesday 7/26-Friday 7/29

CarmXn: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $75-$125. hogfish.org

Thursday 7/27

Chandlers Military Band: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org

Gawler Family Band: 6 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com

Nat Hussey and Cathie Stebbins Project: 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Winslow Park Way, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Gregory Alan Isakov, Josh Ritter: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Portland. $46 advance, $51 day-of. statetheatreportland.com

Long Beach Dub Allstars: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Happy Folk: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Friday 7/28

Sara Caswell Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors. pcm.org

Nanna (Of Monsters and Men): 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $36 advance, $41 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Chris Webby: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$30. auramaine.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Monday 7/24

“Three Little Pigs”: 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 6 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick. $23-$31. msmt.org

Tuesday 7/25

“Caps for Sale”: 10 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Thursday 7/27 & Sunday 7/30

“Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$140, free ages 25 and under. operamaine.org

Through 7/28

“Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised, Again”: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free. Reservation required. fenixtheatre.com

Through 7/30

“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

