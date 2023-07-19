Hires, promotions, appointments

Andrew Fortin-Trimble was promoted to senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Skowhegan Savings. He joined in 2020 as vice president, director of marketing to lead strategy and execution, and was previously the digital marketing manager for Camden National Bank.

Michelle Clements, public relations and communications manager at the Portland Water District, was appointed to the American Water Works Association’s affairs council.

Andre Wesner is the new retail and virtual services manager at Atlantic Credit Union’s Freeport location. He has been a consumer lender at Atlantic for over two years.

The World Affairs Council of Maine appointed and added members and renewed terms. David Plumb and Tim Wells of Portland were elected president and vice president, respectively. Deanna Harnett and Daniel Berger of Yarmouth were elected treasurer and secretary, respectively. New and renewed members include Deanna Harnett, a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley in Portland. Ghomri Rostampour is the president of Transform Education Network and the director for Empower Immigrant Women. Christine Stelling, a member since 2017, is the director of development at York County Community Action Corporation. Tobin Williamson, a member since 2021, is the advocacy manager for the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition. Hans Eysenbach, a member since 2020, is an attorney at Verrill in Portland.

Mike Levine of Hollis was named the new executive director for the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra. He has been an English teacher at Windham High School and was the general stage manager for the Portland Stage Company, executive director of the LARK Society for Chamber Music and founding producing director of Acorn Productions.

Recognition

Eric Sawyer, an emergency management professional in Portland, received the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for exemplary service during the pandemic. He is a member of the incident management team at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

John Muzzy of Portland, retail division human resources manager of Hancock Lumber, was named to the LBM Journal’s new “40 Under 40” list honoring young leaders in the lumber/building materials distribution industry.

Open for business

Toad&Co will open a new sustainable clothing store in Portland at 31 Diamond St. The grand opening is scheduled for July 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. A portion of sales will benefit Portland Trails.

