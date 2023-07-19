Freeport grad wins

‘Arrive Alive’ contest

Recent Freeport High School graduate Mia Hornschild-Bear won first place in the 19th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. Hornschild-Bear’s winning art is an animation depicting the consequences of distracted driving while encouraging teenagers to stay safe and focused when behind the wheel.

Three other Freeport graduates placed among the top 20 winners: Olivia Landberg, Mahina Carlon and Jillian Wight. The group was honored during an awards ceremony at the Elks Lodge in Portland June 21.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice, including drawings, short stories, animations, films and more. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives a prize from the law firm.

View Hornschild-Bear’s and past winning entries at arrivealivecreativecontest.com.

Morse graduate

gets scholarship

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust awarded Maryssa Cavallaro, a graduate of Morse High School, with its annual Career and Technical Education Scholarship for $1,000.

The scholarship was given to nine recent high school graduates from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation.

Cavallaro attended Bath Regional Career and Technical Center. She plans to study social work at the University of Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: