The man who has confessed to killing four people, including his parents, and wounding three others in a pair of shooting sprees in April entered insanity pleas at his arraignment Friday afternoon.

Joseph Eaton, 34, wearing a dark blue prison uniform, stood in front of a crowded Sagadahoc County courtroom just after 1 p.m. and listened as Judge Daniel Billings listed the 27 charges filed against him, including four counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder with the use of a firearm, and nine counts of theft of a firearm. Eaton entered pleas of not guilty and not criminally responsible to each one.

Under state law, a plea of not criminally responsible because of insanity could result in two trials: one to decide guilt; and a second, held only if he’s found guilty in the first, to decide if he is criminally responsible.

It’s called a two-stage trial, and the same jury would sit for both. Or Eaton could waive his right to a jury trial and have a judge decide the second stage.

Police arrested Eaton on the morning of April 18 after a spate of seemingly random shootings on the interstate turned into a manhunt coordinated by several state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies. Soon after, police announced that Eaton had confessed to the Yarmouth attacks and to killing four of his closet family and friends, whose bodies police had discovered earlier that day: Eaton’s parents David, 66, and Cynthia, 62, and their friends and hosts Bob, 72, and Patti Eger, 62.

“These are four lives that he took. None of them deserved this. They loved him more than you can imagine, and this is what he gave them,” Patti Eger’s brother, who refused to give his name, said as he gave an emotional statement outside the courthouse.

In a handwritten statement, the brother said “Joey Eaton is an evil, selfish, coward.”

“He could have taken the money, rental car and cell phone that his dad bought him, left the area and started a new life, but he had some kind of grudge and wanted revenge for something against his parents and Patti and Bob,” the statement reads. “They all loved him too much and never had a chance to protect themselves.”

“When he chose to take their lives, his soul went to Hell, never to return.”

In an unusual series of interviews with the Press Herald from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, Eaton again confessed and described his lengthy history of mental health issues, substance abuse and violence. He said his parents drove up from their home in Kansas to collect Eaton from prison the Friday before the shootings, and he was staying with them at the Eger’s house on 1459 Augusta Road.

Just before Eaton said he shot his mother on the afternoon of April 17th, he recorded a tearful video saying he was being denied a second chance. He told the Press Herald that the video was about his second ex-wife, whose father warned him to stay away after Eaton asked about re-establishing a relationship with his children.

Eaton said he loved his parents and was not angry with them, no was he under the influence of hard drugs when he returned to the Eger’s home, pulled his mother’s Ruger LCR .38-caliber pistol out of her bag and began firing. He said he felt like he was watching from outside his body as he grabbed another gun belonging to Bob Eger and turned it against his father.

“There’s nothing I can do to help society understand something that can’t be understood,” he said. “Sometimes there are no answers.”

Eaton said he spent the night after the shootings doing drugs in a halfhearted attempt to kill himself. When he survived until morning, he decided to drive south until he felt safe or police engaged him in a shootout. He said he was still feeling the effects of the drugs when he mistook civilian cars on I-295 for police cruisers and opened fire.

His bullets struck Sean Halsey, 51, and his two adult children, Justin, 29, and Paige Halsey, 26. Justin and Paige Halsey’s wounds were significant and required surgery, but all are expected to recover.

Eaton told the Press Herald in June that he prides himself on taking responsibility for his actions but was considering pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. He said that doing so would force the court to “figure out what’s wrong” with him and provide him with an answer he said he’s long wanted.

Fourteen of the charges against Eaton carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

