The ACLU of Maine is asking the owners of Cyr Bus Lines to stop allowing armed Customs and Border Patrol agents to board buses and question riders without a warrant after two Presque Isle residents were handcuffed and removed from a bus for not answering questions about their citizenship status.

In addition to “long-running blanket interrogations of all customers,” Customs and Border Patrol has started using drug-alert dogs to inspect Cyr buses during rest stops in Houlton, according to the ACLU. It alleges CPB is using Cyr’s cooperation to get around a prohibition on establishing a checkpoint to search all vehicles for drugs or to board a bus to search for drugs without a warrant.

“We urge Cyr Bus Line to bar Customs and Border Patrol from entering its buses without a warrant,” ACLU of Maine Legal Director Carol Garvan said in a statement. “They are allowing intrusions on their passengers’ fundamental civil rights. The best way to keep Cyr passengers safe and free from harassment is for the company to take action.”

The ACLU sent letters to the company on June 1 and 21 outlining what it calls abuses by agents who regularly board Cyr buses. It urged the company to adopt policies like the ones implemented by Concord Coach and Greyhound Lines that prohibit agents from boarding their buses to conduct warrantless immigration checks.

“CBP is already overstepping its legal authority by regularly boarding Cyr buses, coercively interrogating [its] passengers, and handcuffing and detaining passengers if they choose to exercise their legal right to not answer. But CBP’s new practice of using drug-alerting dogs to search all Cyr passengers’ luggage represents an even more egregious violation of passengers’ basic civil rights,” wrote Carol Garvan, legal director for the ACLU of Maine, in a June 21 letter to the company.

A representative for Cyr did not immediately respond to a voicemail asking about the ACLU’s allegations.

CITIZENSHIP CHECKS

Presque Isle residents Jade Hopkins and Robert Kipp say they also want to see Cyr adopt a new policy after they had multiple encounters with agents while riding the bus.

“We want Cyr Bus Line to do what Concord Coach and Greyhound have both done: Deny CBP access to their buses unless they have a warrant. No one should be subjected to suspicion, intimidation, coercion, and detainment just because they chose to ride the bus. We don’t live in a show-me-your-papers country,” Kipp said in a statement.

Kipp and Hopkins don’t have a car and frequently use Cyr’s daily service to visit friends and family in other parts of Maine and the region. In October 2021, they were on a bus when it made a routine rest stop in Houlton and agents boarded to ask passengers if they were citizens. When Hopkins asked if she was legally required to answer, the agent wrongly said yes, so she and Kipp both confirmed they are citizens, according to the ACLU.

Kipp and Hopkins say they were confused and intimidated by the interrogation because the bus did not cross an international border and citizenship is not required to ride a bus. They later learned they are not obligated to answer agent’s questions and decided they would exercise their right to stay silent on future trips, the ACLU said.

In the following months, Hopkins and Kipp say they regularly witnessed Cyr drivers telling passengers that agents would board the bus and passengers should answer their questions. When Hopkins and Kipp stayed silent, some agents would accept their answers, while others asked repeated questions about where they were born and where they were traveling.

The ACLU says one agent insisted they answer and asked to see identification, while another threatened to remove Hopkins from the bus. She then answered his questions.

Kipp and Hopkins taking a Cyr bus home to Presque Isle on Nov. 25, 2022, after spending Thanksgiving with family in New Hampshire when the bus stopped in Houlton and the driver warned passengers that agents would be getting on the bus, according to the ACLU. After Kipp and Hopkins told the agents they were exercising their constitutional right not to answer, an agent allegedly pressed them to answer and threatened to remove them from the bus.

When they continued to refuse to answer, the agent told them it was a “U.S. immigration inspection.” Two agents then handcuffed Kipp and Hopkins, forced them off the bus and took them to a nearby parking lot where two other agents were waiting, according to the ACLU. When Kipp asked how the agents could detain them without cause, the agent in charge allegedly said he was “not playing that game.”

Eventually Kipp and Hopkins confirmed they are citizens after agents told them they would miss their bus. The agents required them to show identification, then removed their handcuffs and allowed them to leave, the ACLU said.

“I want to live in a country that upholds its values and treats people with fairness and equality under the law. We must hold authorities and institutions of power to account when they fail to serve the people, and we must push back when unjust, pointless, and unlawful acts are carried out – particularly when done by those in charge. Rights are important. You need to exercise them and keep them strong so they are ready when you need them,” Hopkins said in a statement.

