Hires, promotions, appointments

Shamit Grover, a trustee of Harvey Mudd College in California, was appointed to Waynflete’s board of trustees for a three-year term. He is also a managing partner of Vesper Company and Andalusian Credit Partners.

Stephanie Pouzol, co-owner of Northeast Dental Partners, and Jennifer Thompson, executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine, have been elected to three-year terms on Delta Dental Plan of Maine’s board of directors.

Portland law firm Verrill has appointed Geoffrey Why as its first-ever diversity partner. He is chairperson of the Asian Community Development Corporation’s board of directors and on the National Advisory Board for Boston College’s Forum on Racial Justice in America.

Consulting firm Sevee & Maher Engineers in Cumberland hired engineers Stephen Dyer and Jaime Madore, as well as geologists Nicholas Sabatine and Aaron Martin. They specialize in consulting for brownfields cleanup, environmental site assessments, hydrogeological investigations, water and wastewater engineering, project management and more.

Recognition

Officer Kevin Haley of the Portland Police Department received the Wreaths Across America Chief Janine Roberts’ Leadership Award. He has been an officer at PPD for 27 years and, since 2008, has taken students and first responders to Arlington National Cemetery to volunteer to lay wreaths for WAA.

Granted

Maine Community Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Finding Our Voices. The money will benefit programs such as Finding Our Smiles, providing free dental care for domestic abuse survivors, as well as peer-to-peer empowerment for women at the Windham Corrections Center, and the Get Out Stay Out fund for shelter, car, legal and food costs.

Noteworthy

Design, construction and real estate company Hay Runner in Portland has acquired Phi Builders + Architects, a design and building firm based in Rockport.

