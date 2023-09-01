The Portland City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on an appointment for corporation counsel, the lead attorney who represents the city.

Michael Goldman, who has served in the role on an interim basis since November 2022, was nominated to the permanent post by a city search committee.

The position has been filled on an interim basis since November 2021 when Danielle West was chosen to become interim city manager. Jennifer Thompson was appointed acting corporation council that same month until she resigned in November 2022 and Goldman took over the job.

If approved, he would assume the job on Sept. 16 and earn $165,000 per year. West earned nearly $151,500 a year as corporation counsel.

“I believe Michael’s tenure with the City, established relationships within local, regional, and state government, the Portland community, as well as his expertise in municipal law will serve us very well as we transition from interim to permanent leadership,” Mayor Kate Snyder said in a statement.

Goldman has almost 20 years of legal experience, the city said. He has worked for the city since 2014 as associate counsel and acting corporation counsel. He previously worked for the he Maine Public Employees Retirement System as a private practice attorney.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law.

