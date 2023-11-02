FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Gérard P. Coulombe, 92, born Sept. 3, 1931, in Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2023. Gerard was the eldest child of Clara (Coutu) and Felix Coulombe.
Visitation for Gerard will take place Friday, Nov. 3, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lesko and Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center, Conn. Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. His burial will be held privately.
To view his full obituary, travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit http://www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
Le Forum,
110 Crossland Hall,
Orono, ME 04469-5719
